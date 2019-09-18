Celine Dion misses being ''touched''.

The 51-year-old singer still isn't ready to date following the death of her husband René Angélil in January 2016 but she admitted there are certain aspects of having a partner that she feels are missing from her life.

Speaking on US TV show 'Today', she said: ''I don't date. I'm not ready to date. I'm very lucky and happy to have so many people in my surrounding to make me -- they make me laugh, but I miss to be touched.

''I miss to be hugged. I missed to be told, 'You're beautiful.' I miss what a boyfriend and I miss what a husband would do.''

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker recalled her final goodbye with her husband, who was battling cancer.

Celine - who has Rene-Charles, 18, and eight-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson - said: ''He called me before a show and give me a little message: 'I love you' and when I came home that night, it was very, very late ... And I didn't want to come and wake him up to give him a kiss, to wake him up and then he can't find sleep again.

''And the next morning, he was gone. So, we talked before. And he sent me a text message. So we said goodbye.''

Celine recently admitted it took her three years to gain the ''passion to keep going'' after René's death.

She said: ''I would say roughly three years, for me to have for example the passion to keep going and the force and the energy.''

The 'Power Of Love' singer also admitted that her children were ''her strength'' after her husband passed away.

She said: ''They were my strength they're all home schooled I have them they're with me.''