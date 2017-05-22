Celine Dion was given a selection of 15 dresses to choose from for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

The 49-year-old music legend adorned a white, figure-hugging, floor length gown, with puffed sleeves and embellished detail on the v-plunge neckline to the star studded bash, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (21.05.17), and although the star was given a large option of ensembles to choose from she knew instantly she wanted to don the showstopping Stephane Rolland Haute Couture garment.

Speaking to ET Online about her wardrobe choice for the ceremony, which saw her perform her 1997 hit single 'My Heart Will Go On', she said: ''This is Stephane Rolland Haute Couture, who is the creator of this dress, and of course Law Roach is my stylist who brought it to me.

''I said, 'Forget about the rest of all the 15 racks you brought me, this is it.'

''It's like when you hear a song. This is a song for me. This is a dress that I want to wear.''

And the brunette beauty has revealed her dress, and the ''clouds'' of material on her arms got in the way.

She joked: ''Everybody thinks it's my clouds [that get in the way]. It's my train.''

Celebrity stylist Law Roach has echoed Celine's comments, and has revealed it was a breathtaking moment when the Canadian powerhouse slipped into the elegant number, which proved to both of them the dress was the ''right one'' for the evening.

He said: ''I brought maybe 15 dresses and this one, I knew. I did. I knew when she saw it and she tried it on, it was just [gasp], and when you have that [gasp], you know it's the right one.

''Today is the one year anniversary of the day we met, so we've had an incredible year together. This dress was just ... I'm blown away.''

And the fashion guru has revealed the styling process was a collaborative effort, because Celine ''loves'' fashion and clothes, and is open to taking risks with the outfits she wears.

Roach explained: ''We collaborate as a team.

''I didn't take her [on a journey]. We went together. She's amazing. I don't think people get to realize that she's really a student of the game. She loves fashion, and she loves clothes. She's a risk taker.

''She has no fear, and when you work with someone who is tall and beautiful and talented, and they're not afraid of putting on anything, then, you know, it' a match made in heaven.''