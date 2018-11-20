Celine Dion loves spending time with her three children and says it is her favourite part of the day.
Celine Dion's favourite part of the day is seeing her children.
The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker loves performing but says the best part of her day is being with her kids - René-Charles, 17, and eight-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson.
She told People magazine: ''The highlight of my day is always being with my children ... Even though my young sons are twins, they are so different. If one likes to wear a certain shirt, the other one wants something completely different. They're searching for their own individuality. It's important for their emotional growth.''
Meanwhile, Celine previously revealed she is ''proud'' of her sons every day.
Marking the twins' eighth birthday, she shared on Instagram: ''My sweet boys, you are turning 8 today and you make me proud every day. I love you with all my heart and wish you a very happy birthday! - Mom xx (sic)''
And Celine recently revealed hat she sleeps in the same bed as her twin sons to stop herself feeling ''lonely'' following the death of her husband René Angélil.
She explained: ''I organise myself to not feel lonely. So I got myself a huge, huge, huge bed and I sleep with my twins. They are comforting me a lot. I need them. I need them close. And when it's time for them to say they want their room, their room's ready. But we watch a lot of TV together. I'm discovering Disney.
''They're really well because I'm strong. I'm sounding pretentious but if I don't show them the way, they will question it. Papa is not coming back but Papa is in your heart. We kiss him every night. We have a little ritual where we say goodnight to him with a little picture. Then the kids talk to him. And they write words, put them in balloons and we send the balloons to the sky.''
