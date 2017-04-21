Celine Dion says Labrinth reminds her of Denzel Washington.

The 49-year-old star is a self-confessed fan of the London-born rapper, and has claimed she can see similarities between Labrinth and the Academy Award-winning actor.

She said: ''Labrinth, I mean it's Denzel Washington. It's like this guy does nothing and it's like he doesn't have to do anything. He's an actor, he's creative. I want Labrinth to write me songs.''

Celine also revealed she is a fan of Lady GaGa, saying the chart-topping star is impressively ''convincing'' when she sings.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''There are a lot of singers I like but I'm enjoying Lady Gaga, her voice and all that. Her vocal and her presentation and the way that she sings, 'Lord, show me the way', (in 'Million Reasons'). When she sings, she is so convincing.''

In addition to Gaga, Celine also admires Adele and revealed she would jump at the chance to work with her.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker said, in reference to Adele's hit single 'Hello': ''I was wondering if you could sing a song with me. Anywhere, any time ... I saw her, I know her, I met her. I'm a big fan.''

In fact, Celine revealed she loves listening to some of the biggest pop stars in the world today, including Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran.

The music icon said: ''Pretty much every night, my most favourite thing is to take my laptop and hook it to my speaker and scroll down to Lady Gaga to Adele to Sia to Justin Bieber to Ariana Grande to Ed Sheeran.''