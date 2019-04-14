Celine Dion ''knew'' she had to let her husband go.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker was devastated when her spouse René Angélil passed away in January 2016 after a battle with throat cancer but she knew she couldn't be ''selfish'' and just had to let him pass.

She said: ''Losing my husband, seeing him suffer was extremely hard. But I have learnt to love him like there is no tomorrow. I knew that I had to let him go in peace, and not be selfish trying to make him stay a little longer. I now see him in the eyes of my kids, and that makes me stronger. It helped me to keep going and to go back on stage. So, I continue to work hard, I have found new passions such as dance and, made new friends and I'm very well surrounded.''

Celine previously confessed she still gets ''so much strength'' from her late husband and she feels so much ''power and positivity'' in her life.

She said: ''I feel so powerful and in charge and grounded and happy. I think from René giving me so much strength and power and positivity and being in charge even more because now, I will never be a dad, but it's like I'm in a double job as a parent, so I'm a 'parents' ... The kids are growing and I see them and I look at them and I'm like well, we've done a great job and I'm so proud ... You cannot stop living and go forward. Today's the first day of the beginning of my life because I know that I don't have to worry. I feel stronger, more beautiful, more grounded. There's this power and this strength that comes with that maturity.''