Celine Dion says it is ''definitely too soon'' to start dating again following the tragic death of her husband René Angélil.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker's husband passed away in January 2016 after a battle with throat cancer and she insists it is much too early for her to date again as she is still grieving her loss.

She said: ''Now it is definitely too soon for me. I am definitely in love with [René], married to him. He's the love of my life. It's very difficult for me to see myself with another person. The love that I have for him, I live it every day.

''And as a woman, we do have emotions and feelings that come and go. And it's always with him. When I sing, it's with him. When I hug my kids, it's for him and it's with him. I took time to grieve and I'm still grieving.''

And the 49-year-old singer says she will ''probably grieve for the rest of her life'' for René - with whom she shares René-Charles, 16, and six-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson - as he was her first and only love.

She added to The Sun newspaper: ''I think I will probably grieve for the rest of my life. Rene has prepared me for all my life since I'm 12. I have never met another man in my life, never kissed another man in my life. I miss him a lot. I miss him a lot - for my partner, for the man I was embracing, kissing, making love with. My worries, my dreams ...

''No one chooses to be sick. Life imposes for you to be sick and you have the option to be strong or not be strong. But to be surrounded by the right people helps a lot because, if you know you will die, make the best of it. I proved to Rene that he was there for me and I'm going to be there for him - and I'm still there for him.''