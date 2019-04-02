Celine Dion has been announced as the latest L'Oreal Paris Global Spokesperson.

The 51-year-old singer will make her debut for L'Oréal Paris in an advertisement for Excellence Crème Hair Colour where she boasts the shade N*E*R*D Dark Blonde.

And Celine admits she ''never saw'' the collaboration ''coming'', but wants to use her platform to ''empower others to feel beautiful''.

In a statement, she said: ''I'm at a stage in my life where I'm excited to use my voice to empower others to feel beautiful, confident, and to learn to embrace themselves.

''I never saw that coming, especially at 51 years old, I thought seriously about it because, if my name was on it, I wanted to truly believe in it.

''We, women, are all dealing with a society that is pushing so much today. Considering that L'Oréal Paris gives women plenty of tools to feel good, to feel strong, to have a voice, to fulfil themselves and to feel worth it, I was honoured to become a global ambassador for the brand and represent women all around the world.''

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker has embraced ageing, and believes that in the ''last couple of years'' she has grown as a person and has ''never felt so beautiful and strong''.

She said: ''I feel so good now that I don't even want to think about my 20s or 30s, when I was still discovering myself.

''For the last couple of years, I have grown in a very strong and happy way through my passions, my work, friendship, motherhood.

''I am now embracing myself and feel free to do what I want, where I want, when I want. I am thankful to keep going, I've never felt so beautiful and strong, and I feel that the best is yet to come. Today is the beginning of the rest of my life and I don't want to go back in time; I am going forward.''