Celine Dion is ''stronger'' than she ever thought she was.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker has had a tough few years, losing her mother Therese Tanguay Dion last month, and the tragic passing of her husband Rene Angelil four years ago, but whilst the ''tough times'' have been full of so much tragedy, it has shown her her own strength.

Speaking in a short film titled 'Behind Celine Dion's Courage' on Apple Music, she said: ''I've been going through tough times. This album really took me to a place where I was finding myself. Sometimes we don't think we are so courageous but sometimes we are stronger than we think.''

Meanwhile, Celine previously assured fans she is ''doing okay'' after her mother Therese's passing as she took to the stage later that evening.

Speaking to the crowds in Miami, she said ''I'm pretty sure that you heard the news about my mom passing away early this morning. But I'm doing okay. My mom was 92. She was ill for quite a while. And we knew she wouldn't be with us long. Two days ago, we got a call from the nurses who were taking care of her so well, saying that her time was coming soon. Very soon. So last night, I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal and I spent the evening at her bedside. We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other. And we said our goodbyes. We are pretty sure that mom waited for us to be all together before she passed.''

And the 51-year-old singer admitted there is ''not a day'' that goes past when she doesn't think about her husband Rene, who passed away after a battle with cancer.

She said: ''There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile. We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you. Céline xx...(sic)''