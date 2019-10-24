Celine Dion gushed about how ''so very proud'' she is of her twins on their ninth birthday (23.10.19).

The 'Courage' singer took to Instagram to share two sweet pictures of her sons Nelson an Eddy from a photoshoot, one of them posing naturally and the other sticking their tongues out and giggling.

Alongside the snaps, Celine - who also has 18-year-old son René-Charles with her late husband René Angéli - wrote in both her native French and English: ''Double the laughter and double the love. Happy 9th Birthday, Nelson and Eddy! I'm so very proud of my boys. I love you! - Mom xx...(sic)''

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker recently confessed her concerts ''would not happen'' if she acknowledged how long it would take to complete the run of shows, as she fears she'd miss her children too much.

She said: ''When I go on a tour you cannot look at all the dates because you'll have a breakdown and the tour will not happen. My heart won't go on. ''

The 51-year-old singer went on to explain that although she finds it difficult to be without her children, her sons are becoming ''very independent'' and hardly have time to speak with her as they are busy with activities.

She said: ''Because we're travelling quicker, I didn't bring my kids with me for the first time. They're eight and a half years old and they're getting to be very independent.

''Even when we Skype when I leave for like four days, they have no time. So they say, 'Hi Mom, you're in Paris you're doing great. OK bye. We love you. We got to go because we're going fishing, bye bye!'''

Meanwhile, the 'Because You Loved Me' hitmaker recently shared how she knows her late husband is ''with'' her, and says she and her children see him in the ''stars''.

She said: ''We sleep tight at night and we see stars and I know Rene is with me.''