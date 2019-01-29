Celine Dion insists Pepe Munoz is just her ''best friend'' and she is currently single.
The 'Think Twice' hitmaker - whose beloved husband Rene Angelil passed away in 2016 - has been accompanied everywhere by the dancer for the last two years and though their instant bond has ''evolved'' and he treats her like a gentleman, the 50-year-old singer is adamant she is ''single''.
She said: ''We bonded right away as friends, we had a good time. It evolved.
''But when people started to take pictures and it was like, 'Who's that guy? Rene?' Let's not mix everything.
''We're friends, we're best friends. Of course we hug and hold hands and go out, so people see that. I mean, he's a gentleman. He's giving me his hand to go out.''
Asked if she is single, she added: ''I am.''
But Celine - who has 18-year-old Rene-Charles and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband - insists she doesn't mind the speculation about her relationship with Pepe.
She said: ''I don't mind because he's handsome and he's my best friend.''
The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker has also attracted attention with her newfound sense of style and she insists she is not ''trying to take chances'' because she just wants to look ''sexy''.
She told The Sun newspaper: ''I'm doing this for me. I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy.
''If I like it, I don't want to talk about it. Don't bother. Don't take a picture.''
Celine turned 50 last March and is embracing the new chapter in her life.
She said: ''It's all new. It's like I'm having a second wind -- 50 has been great for me.''
