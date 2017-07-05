Celine Dion enjoys ''lots of fittings'' for all her outfits.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer has been working with stylist Law Roach for the last year but he insists they never plan the specific looks he creates for her as everything they do is ''organic''.

Law said: ''It's really organic with us. Nothing's really planned out. We have fittings, lots of fittings, because we both enjoy it. She enjoys it a lot, and we just kind of live in the moment.''

When Law started working with the 49-year-old singer, he caused a stir by dressing her in edgy labels and he is keen for her to promote more up-and-coming designers in the future.

He told WWD: ''I would love to introduce her to more of the CFDA designers. There's a lot of new talent that I think is very important to help nurture and to support.''

Law has created one of the looks Celine wears on her current European tour, the glow-in-the-dark Zac Posen gown originally worn by Claire Danes last year.

He said: ''I styled just one look from the tour wardrobe this season. I did the Zac Posen, the dress that was once in the Met Gala.

''It's for 'My Heart Will Go On' -- it's the piece of the show.''

Meanwhile, Celine has stripped off for a racy photoshoot with US fashion bible Vogue.

An image was shared on the publication's Instagram account which saw Celine sat on a chair, her knees and arms strategically placed to hide her modesty.

It was captioned: ''Here's a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows: for the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances (in Las Vegas and on her current ''mini-tour'' of Europe).

''She performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtseying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet (and often with handlers).

''For Celine's orders, the houses send teams to Nevada for typically three fittings, before the garments are ultimately finished in her local, private atelier. Armani Prive, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Versace...only a partial list. Everyone, basically.''