Celine Dion still gets ''so much strength'' from her late husband René Angelil.

The 51-year-old singer lost her lifetime partner, manager, and husband - with whom she had 18-year-old René-Charles and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy - to cancer in 2016, but has said she feels so much ''power and positivity'' in her life, which she believes comes from René.

She said: ''I feel so powerful and in charge and grounded and happy. I think from René giving me so much strength and power and positivity and being in charge even more because now, I will never be a dad, but it's like I'm in a double job as a parent, so I'm a 'parents.'''

The iconic songstress is doing a good job as a single mother too, as she says she's ''so proud'' of her brood.

She added: ''The kids are growing and I see them and I look at them and I'm like well, we've done a great job and I'm so proud.''

And despite suffering a great loss when René passed, the 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker has said she won't ''stop living'', and plans to keep pushing forward with her life.

She said: ''You cannot stop living and go forward. Today's the first day of the beginning of my life because I know that I don't have to worry.

''I feel stronger, more beautiful, more grounded. There's this power and this strength that comes with that maturity.''

Celine also claims that whilst she isn't necessarily looking to marry again, she is ''in love'' with life itself.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Good Morning America', she confessed: ''I am in love. Love is not necessarily to marry again. When I see a rainbow, when I see a sunset, a beautiful dance number, I laugh, I cry. I'm in love. I go on stage every night because I love what I do, so I'm very much in love.''