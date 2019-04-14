Celine Dion has never felt so ''beautiful and strong''.

The 51-year-old singer - whose beloved husband Rene Angelil died of cancer in 2016 - insists she has no desire to go back in time to another point in her life because she's grown much more confident and still feels like the best is yet to come.

She said: ''I feel so good now that I don't even want to think about my 20s and 30s when I was still discovering myself.

''For the last couple of years, I have grown in a very strong and happy way through my passions, my work, friendships, and motherhood.

''I am now embracing myself and feel free to do what I want, where I want, when I want.

''I am thankful to keep going, I've never felt so beautiful, strong, and I feel the best is yet to come.

''Today is the beginning of the rest of my life and I don't want to go back in time, I am going forward.''

Celine - who has 18-year-old Rene-Charles and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband - admitted the loss of her husband after a long battle with throat cancer was ''extremely hard'' but she finds strength from their children.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: ''Losing my husband, seeing him suffer, was extremely hard.

''But I learned to love him like there is no tomorrow.

''I knew that I had to let him go in peace, and not be selfish trying to make him stay a little longer.

''I now see him in the eyes of my kids, and that makes me stronger.

''It helped me to keep going and to go back on stage.

''So I continue to work hard, I have found new passions, such as dance, and made new friends and I'm very well surrounded.''