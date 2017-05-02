Celine Dion expected to be turned away from the Met Gala.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker attended the high-profile fashion extravaganza for the first time on Monday (01.05.17) and was prepared to belt out one of her songs to prove her identity as she wasn't convinced staff at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art would let her through the doors.

Rummaging through her dress to reveal what she was carrying with her, she said: ''I didn't know if I had to bring my card to let me in. Where is it?

''I have a tissue just in case. My driver's license, passport. I didn't know what to bring!

''Beyond the dress, bring your stuff just in case they don't let you in. I would've started singing in the middle of the street [had they not let me in.]''

Celine donned a black and silver Atelier Versace gown for the occasion and had ensured it suited her practical needs.

She explained to E! News: ''My first impression was that I really insisted there was a pocket in this dress.''

Despite having walked the red carpet at various high profile events over the years, the 'Think Twice' hitmaker admitted she felt ''overwhelmed'' to be at the Met Gala.

She said: ''I'm wonderful. I'm overwhelmed, but I'm great.''

Celine - who has 16-year-old son Rene-Charles and six-year-old twin sons Eddy and Nelson with her late husband Rene Angelil - attended the event with Italian designer Donatella Versace, and praised her fashionista friend ahead of the gala.

She previously said of Donatella: ''She's always been supporting me and I mean that in different ways. Through her talent and when I was back on stage she helped me with her amazing work to literally support me after delivering twins [in 2010]. Three months [after giving birth] I was on stage and I did not look at all like I just had twins. I don't know how she does it.''