Celine Dion never felt ''confident'' about her looks when she was growing up.
The 51-year-old songstress was this week named the new global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, and the 'Think Twice' hitmaker has revealed that she was ''shocked'' when she was asked to promote the brand's cosmetic products and Hair Excellence colour line because she never considered herself to be a beautiful girl when she was younger.
She told PEOPLE: ''I'm in shock, actually. I never, never expected something like this. This is about confidence, beauty is within, but when you can reflect it in the mirror, you're ready to hit the world.
''[Growing up] I never really felt confident beauty-wise. I've never felt as beautiful, as strong, and I really think that the best is yet to come.
''All the little things in life, and the big things, they have to make you stronger. Otherwise, you don't understand the meaning of life itself.''
The 'A New Day Has Come' singer also revealed that her recent weight loss is from doing ballet ''four times a week'' and constantly ''working hard'' when dancing.
She added: ''Dancing has been in my DNA all of my life, I do this four times a week. People say, 'She's a lot thinner' but I'm working hard. I like to move and [weight loss] comes with it.''
Celine also credited her close friend and long-time back-up dancer, Pepe Munoz - who was spotted alongside the singer front row at the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Show at Paris Fashion Week - for helping her choose looks that reflect how she ''feels inside''.
