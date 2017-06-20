Celine Dion is set to launch her new lifestyle collection with Nordstrom this year.

The 49-year-old singer has teamed up with the department store company to release her ''affordable and luxury'' Autumn/Winter 2017 capsule for the American department store, which is due for release in-store and online in August.

Speaking about her foray into the fashion industry, the powerhouse said: ''I'm excited at this opportunity to launch my collection with Nordstrom.

''They're a wonderful company with great stores, and I'm proud to be associated with them along with my partners at The Bugatti Group, Epic Rights and Prominent Brand + Talent.

''My collection is all about affordable luxury, and we've created beautiful designs with excellent quality and I can't wait for everyone to discover all of this at Nordstrom.''

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker recently launched a 200-piece range, which included clutch bags, backpacks, luggage holders and totes, earlier in the year at the Project Women's Trade Show in Las Vegas, and ever since the release she has been working on her new line.

And it is believed the golden-haired vocalist's drew inspiration from her 90-year-old mother Thérèse for her latest creations, which she hopes will be suitable for business women.

And the company are excited to be able to join forces with the artist because they are ''always interested'' in collaborating with new partners to bring ''exciting products'' to their customers.

Nordstrom's executive vice president and general merchandise manager for accessories, at home and beauty, Gemma Lionello, told WWD.com: ''We are always interested in bringing new and exciting product to our customers.''

And Celine's upcoming project has allowed her to keep her mind busy and help her ''cope'' as best as she can following the tragic death of her husband René Angélil, who passed away in January 2016.

She recently said: ''We're coping very well. It's like I'm a duo. I'm always going to be Céline and René and I don't want that to ever change.''