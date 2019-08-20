Celine Dion thinks clothes are ''like songs''.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker has won praise for her recent sartorial choices and she admitted she is ''crazy'' about fashion and loves the fact different outfits can help her ''express'' herself in different ways.

She said: ''I'm crazy about clothes. They help me to express myself, as if borrowing characters to help me perform...

''They're like songs. I don't do ballads all the time; I have up-tempo songs as well. So I don't want to wear gowns on stage all the time. Sometimes I want to be a little bit more edgy.''

The 51-year-old star - who has son René-Charles, 18, and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband René Angélil - confessed she often wears her pyjamas ''all day'' on Sundays when she's at home with her family, but also treats herself to a ''date night'' sometimes and goes to a lot of effort with her appearance.

Asked what she wears on lazy Sundays, she told CR Fashion Book: ''A lot of times, I will wear my PJs all day.

''I'm with my kids, and it will be breakfast all day. I would just rest and be in my pyjamas.

''But sometimes I would wear my nicest gowns, like I would wear on a date. Or put my hair in a chignon, put on my beautiful jewellery, and just take a bath in the bathtub, and feel like I'm Liberace.''

Celine won't rule out a fashion line of her own in the future and teased the ''best is yet to come'' for her career.

Discussing the possibility of a clothing range, she said: ''The best is yet to come for me, so I wouldn't say no to anything right now.

''There are so many projects, so many people are coming to me, which is very exciting.''