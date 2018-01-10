Celine Dion was forced to cancel her show on Tuesday (09.01.18) while recovering from ''inflammation of the throat''.

The 49-year-old singer axed her show on Saturday (06.01.18) at Caesars Palace due to the illness and was told by medics she needs a bit more time to recuperate before taking to the stage again to had to call off her latest performance as well.

A statement on her Facebook page read: ''Céline is recovering from inflammation of the throat and her doctor has instructed her to take one more day of rest in order to fully recover.''

But she is hoping to resume her performances at the legendary music venue on Friday (12.01.18).

A message posted on her Twitter account yesterday read: ''TONIGHT'S SHOW CANCELLED. We regret to inform you that tonight's performance of ''Céline'' at @ColosseumatCP has been cancelled. Céline is on doctor's orders to take tonight to rest. Céline is expected to resume performances at The Colosseum as scheduled on Friday, Jan. 12. - TC (sic)''

This comes after the 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker invited a female fan on stage during her performance at the Palace last Friday (05.01.18) only for the supporter to wrap her leg around the star and start humping her.

Celine said afterwards: ''Let me tell you something. I'm glad you came up onstage tonight.

''I'm glad that ... I thought you just wanted to come closer to me. But you know what, I'm glad you came closer to me.''

She then started singing: ''I love you, you love me.''

Security rushed to Celine's aid but she asked them to stop and told the woman it was ''OK'' and that the guards were her ''friends''.

Lady Gaga will also start a Las Vegas residency later this year, and Celine is keen to duet with her fellow Sin City singer.

She recently said: ''Oh don't get me started now. I would love that. I love her so much. I can't wait. Come on, Lady Gaga, we're waiting for you.''