Celine Dion broke down on stage as she toyed with the idea of axing her show at The Colosseum in Las Vegas following the horrific shooting in the city over the weekend.

The 49-year-old singer has called Nevada home since kicking off her residency at Caesars Palace in 2003, so it was hardly surprising that she was reduced to tears on Tuesday (03.10.17) night as she paid tribute to the victims of the shocking incident, which claimed the lives of 59 people, at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Speaking to the crowd, the 'Think Twice' hitmaker said: ''I hope that you're doing OK ... before we start the show, I need to talk to your for a moment.

''I never start the show like this but tonight is very different. For me it's: 'Can I still do my show?' Should I still do my show only two days after the nightmare?''

The audience fell completely silent as the 'My Heart Will Go On' songstress wiped tears away from her face as she revealed that all the proceeds from the concert would go directly to the families affected by the horrendous attack, which left over 500 injured.

As she belted out song after song, Celine - who sadly lost her husband René Angélil to cancer last year - told the concert goers that the victims were looking down on them.

Celine may have continued with her shows for the fans, but Jennifer Lopez has decided to take a different approach as she has postponed three dates of her Las Vegas residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in the wake of the shooting.

Jennifer was due to perform on Wednesday (04.10.17), Friday (06.10.17), and Saturday (07.10.17), but instead ticket holders will be offered the chance to get a refund, or exchange their tickets for other performances where available.

Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd at the country music festival from a nearby hotel room on Sunday (01.10.17) night before taking his own life.