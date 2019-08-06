Celine Dion thinks being a beauty ambassador for L'Oréal Paris at 51 is a ''miracle''.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker joined forces with the beauty giant back in April, and joined Jane Fonda, Julianne Moore and Andie MacDowell to have her own partnership with the iconic brand, but the songstress ''never'' imagined she'd be asked to front such a campaign in her 50s, in particular because she was bullied because of her looks when she was young.

She said: ''When I was young and having problems with my teeth, very, very skinny, not feeling pretty, and being bullied at school, I would never have thought that L'Oréal Paris would one day ask me, at 51 years old, to become an ambassador. It's a miracle.''

However, Celine - who has René-Charles, 18 and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband René Angélil - has always felt confident throughout her career as a singer and has felt ''supported'' by her fans.

She told Allure: ''Singing was a way for me to express myself, to feel supported and not judged. Over the last couple of years, I feel like I've grown strong and happy through dance, through friendship, through motherhood. It's inside out''

The 'Think Twice' singer loves how beauty products can ''change'' her attitude and help her feel more confident, and insisted she is happy being in her 50s and constantly moving ''forward''.

She continued: ''But the things we put on ourselves: the cream, the hair colour, the conditioner, the nails, the makeup, a good outfit -- it changes my demeanour.''

''I would not go back to being 17 or in my 20s or 30s. All that [youth] was wonderful, but I'm never going back in time. I'm going forward. And I can't wait for my next birthday.''