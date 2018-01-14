Celine Dion is ''truly sorry'' for cancelling three Las Vegas shows this week.

The 'Think Twice' hitmaker was upset at the thought of disappointing her fans when she had to axe her residency gig on Saturday (13.01.18) on medical advice, following previous cancellations on January 6 and 9.

The 49-year-old singer has been suffering from ''throat irritation'' due to a cold and though she had thought she was well enough to return to the stage on Friday (13.01.18), she found the performance a struggle.

She shared on social media: ''I don't know what to say, other than I'm truly sorry for having to cancel tonight's show and the two shows from last week.

''Cancelling a show is the hardest thing I have to do, especially when I know that so many people have travelled far to see me in Las Vegas. This decision is not made lightly.

''When I'm not well, I always try to push through and I do everything I can to do my show. I really struggled to finish last night's show and it took everything out of me.''

''I know that I'm disappointing you, the people who support me the most and it hurts me beyond words. I hope that you can forgive me.''

Celine's cancellations came following a bizarre incident at one of her Caesars Palace shows earlier this month when she invited a female fan on stage during her performance, only for the supporter to wrap her leg around the star and start humping her.

Celine said afterwards: ''Let me tell you something. I'm glad you came up onstage tonight.

''I'm glad that ... I thought you just wanted to come closer to me. But you know what, I'm glad you came closer to me.''

She then started singing: ''I love you, you love me.''

Security rushed to Celine's aid but she asked them to stop and told the woman it was ''OK'' and that the guards were her ''friends''.