Celine Dion has announced the UK leg of her 'Courage World Tour'.

The 51-year-old Canadian superstar will kick off the run in support of her first English-speaking album in six years, 'Courage', at Manchester Arena on September 4, 2020.

Celine will then play two consecutive nights at Arena Birmingham starting on September 8, before heading to Glasgow for two shows at The SSE Hydro on September 11 and September 12.

The 'Think Twice' hitmaker will wrap up the UK leg at London's The O2 arena on September 17 and September 18.

The tour is Celine's first on British soil since her 'Celine Dion Live' shows in 2017.

The 'Because You Loved Me' singer played her first-ever show in London's Hyde Park in July, when she headlined the British Summer Time Festival.

Celine kicked off the 'Courage World Tour' in Quebec City on September 18.

Meanwhile, the 'I'm Alive' singer recently joked she would have a ''breakdown'' if she looked at her tour dates.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker - who has son René-Charles, 18, and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband René Angélil- confessed her concerts ''would not happen'' if she acknowledged how long it would take to complete the run of shows as she fears she'd miss her children too much.

She said: ''When I go on a tour you cannot look at all the dates because you'll have a breakdown and the tour will not happen. My heart won't go on. ''

The 'Power Of Love' singer added that her upcoming album, released on November 15, will be ''very fun'' and ''very different'' to her other work and feels she's ''opened her wings'' on the new record.

She said: ''The album sounds very fun, very different and I did try new things. It's still me but I have opened my wings to embrace new writers and producers.

''Just to be open to different sounds. I'm not doing like an AC/DC heavy metal, but there's different flavours.''

Tickets for the UK dates will go on sale to the public on October 4 at 10am.

Celine Dion's 2020 'Courage World Tour' dates are:

September 4, Manchester, Manchester Arena

September 8, Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

September 9, Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

September 11, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

September 12, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

September 17, London, The O2

September 18, London, The O2