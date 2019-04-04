Celine Dion has announced a new run of gigs, 'Courage World Tour', which will kick off in September, and a new album which will feature her single 'Courage'.
Celine Dion has announced her first world tour in a decade, and a new album.
The 51-year-old singing legend will hit the road in September for her 'Courage World Tour', which will run until spring 2020, after her Las Vegas residency comes to an end on June 8th.
She said in a statement: ''I'm so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and around the world.
''I'm very excited about this tour, and my new album ... coming later this year.''
Celine will begin her mammoth run of shows in her home province with two concerts at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, and she will visit more than 50 north American cities over the tour.
She hinted that fans could expect to hear her greatest hits as well as some of her new tunes.
Speaking in a Q&A at Los Angeles' Theatre at the Ace Hotel, where she performed hits 'I'm Alive', 'Ashes', and 'My Heart Will Go On', she said: ''I like to sing these songs, and incorporate a few new songs. I would like this to be the most spectacular tour.
''The thing I can say right now, [because] we're still in the process of putting it together, is that it's not going to be the Las Vegas show.''
But Celine - whose husband René Angélil died in 2016 aged 73 - will not be hitting the road with her children, Rene-Charles, 18, and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.
She said: ''I'm not going on tour with my kids. They're very mature and very independent.
''Eleven days is the longest time I've been away from them. And two weeks on tour will be the longest time I will be away from my children.''
Celine's new single 'Courage' will appear on her upcoming album, but she cannot decide which songs to put on the forthcoming record.
She said: ''They say 12 songs, I say, let's do a triple album.
''There will not be one song on the album I don't love. If I [only] like it, then it's out.''
Celine played a 132-show 'Taking Chances World Tour' from 2008 which was seen by more than 2.3 million fans.
'Courage World Tour' dates:
Sept. 18, Sept. 20 - Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
Sept. 26 - Sept. 27 - Montreal, QC* @ Bell Centre
Oct. 16 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Oct. 18 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
Oct. 20 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Oct. 22 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 24 - U.S. Cincinnati, OH @ Bank Arena
Oct. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 28 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Oct. 30 - Fargo, ND @ Fargo Dome
Nov. 1 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Nov. 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Nov. 5 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Dec. 1 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
Dec. 3 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Dec. 5 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Dec. 7 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
Dec. 9 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Dec. 13 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Jan. 8 - Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jan. 11- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Jan. 13 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 15 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Jan. 17 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
Jan. 21 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Jan. 30 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
Feb. 1 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Feb. 3 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 5 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Feb. 7 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Feb. 9 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
Feb. 11 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Feb. 22 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Feb. 24 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
Feb. 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
March 3 - Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live's, Nassau Coliseum
March 7 - Newark, NJ* @ Prudential Center
March 11 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
March 13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
March 24 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
March 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
March 30 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
April 7 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
April 9 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
April 11- San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
April 13 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
April 15 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
April 17 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
April 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
April 25 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
April 27 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
