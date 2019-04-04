Celine Dion has announced her first world tour in a decade, and a new album.

The 51-year-old singing legend will hit the road in September for her 'Courage World Tour', which will run until spring 2020, after her Las Vegas residency comes to an end on June 8th.

She said in a statement: ''I'm so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and around the world.

''I'm very excited about this tour, and my new album ... coming later this year.''

Celine will begin her mammoth run of shows in her home province with two concerts at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, and she will visit more than 50 north American cities over the tour.

She hinted that fans could expect to hear her greatest hits as well as some of her new tunes.

Speaking in a Q&A at Los Angeles' Theatre at the Ace Hotel, where she performed hits 'I'm Alive', 'Ashes', and 'My Heart Will Go On', she said: ''I like to sing these songs, and incorporate a few new songs. I would like this to be the most spectacular tour.

''The thing I can say right now, [because] we're still in the process of putting it together, is that it's not going to be the Las Vegas show.''

But Celine - whose husband René Angélil died in 2016 aged 73 - will not be hitting the road with her children, Rene-Charles, 18, and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

She said: ''I'm not going on tour with my kids. They're very mature and very independent.

''Eleven days is the longest time I've been away from them. And two weeks on tour will be the longest time I will be away from my children.''

Celine's new single 'Courage' will appear on her upcoming album, but she cannot decide which songs to put on the forthcoming record.

She said: ''They say 12 songs, I say, let's do a triple album.

''There will not be one song on the album I don't love. If I [only] like it, then it's out.''

Celine played a 132-show 'Taking Chances World Tour' from 2008 which was seen by more than 2.3 million fans.

'Courage World Tour' dates:

Sept. 18, Sept. 20 - Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 26 - Sept. 27 - Montreal, QC* @ Bell Centre

Oct. 16 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 18 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

Oct. 20 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Oct. 22 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 24 - U.S. Cincinnati, OH @ Bank Arena

Oct. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 28 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Oct. 30 - Fargo, ND @ Fargo Dome

Nov. 1 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Nov. 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Nov. 5 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 1 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Dec. 3 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Dec. 5 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Dec. 7 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

Dec. 9 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 13 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Jan. 8 - Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jan. 11- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Jan. 13 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 15 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Jan. 17 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

Jan. 21 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Jan. 30 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Feb. 1 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Feb. 3 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 5 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Feb. 7 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 9 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

Feb. 11 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Feb. 22 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Feb. 24 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

Feb. 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

March 3 - Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live's, Nassau Coliseum

March 7 - Newark, NJ* @ Prudential Center

March 11 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

March 13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

March 24 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

March 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 30 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

April 7 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 9 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

April 11- San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 13 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

April 15 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

April 17 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

April 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

April 25 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

April 27 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place