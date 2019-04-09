Celine Dion always cleanses her face before starting her beauty routine.

The 51-year-old singer - who has been named the new global face of L'Oréal Paris - has revealed that she ''loves'' doing her own make-up and admitted that the most ''important'' step is making sure her face is ''well prepared'' before she starts her coveted ritual.

She said: ''I love doing my make-up, I love to play. I always start my beauty routine making sure my face is clean and well prepared. That is very important.

''Then I like to put a light concealer under the eyes to open up my gaze, a little bit of powder to fix it and a touch of a brow pencil to balance my face.

''As for the hair, I like the Excellence range and often use it for retouches. Actually my first ever beauty campaign with the brand will be about this product, so stay tuned!''

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker finds fashion exciting and loves being able to ''take risks'' in the style stakes.

She told Grazia Australia: Fashion excites me, it allows me to express myself and to be creative in a way that's different from music. From one outfit to another, I can change my style, my persona every day. I love to play with fashion and I love to take risks. I have the strong belief that you can never go too big.''

And Celine wouldn't turn back the clock if she has the opportunity because she is still ''discovering'' herself.

She continued: ''I feel so good now that I don't even want to think about my 20s or 30s, when I was still discovering myself. For the last couple of years, I have grown in a very strong and happy way through my passions, my work, friendship, motherhood.

''I am now embracing myself and feel free to do what I want, where I want, when I want. I am thankful to keep going, I've never felt so beautiful, strong, and I feel that the best is yet to come. Today is the beginning of the rest of my life and I don't want to go back in time, I am going forward.''