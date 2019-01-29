Celine Dion knows her late husband René Angélil is always beside her and she takes comfort in knowing he is ''at peace'' now.
The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker was devastated when her beloved spouse René Angélil passed away three years ago and she admits she takes comfort in knowing he is ''at peace'' now.
She said: ''Knowing that now he's in peace and is resting and is always within me. I see him every day through the eyes of my children.
''He gave me so much strength. To be honest, I think I'm at the best of my life right now and I want to enjoy and embrace every moment of it and really enjoy it. It's like I'm having a second wind, like I'm having the wind beneath my wings. I'm having a good time.''
And the 50-year-old singer is grateful to have a friend in dancer Pepe Munoz but has played down the chance of a romance.
Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, she added: ''He's a gentleman and we're friends, we're best friends. Yeah, there's another man in my life but not the man in my life. I don't mind because he's handsome and he's my best friend. Yeah there's another man in my life but not the man in my life.''
Celine had previously revealed that she sleeps in the same bed as her twin sons to stop herself feeling ''lonely'' following the death of René.
She explained: ''I organise myself to not feel lonely. So I got myself a huge, huge, huge bed and I sleep with my twins. They are comforting me a lot. I need them. I need them close. And when it's time for them to say they want their room, their room's ready. But we watch a lot of TV together. I'm discovering Disney. They're really well because I'm strong. I'm sounding pretentious but if I don't show them the way, they will question it. Papa is not coming back but Papa is in your heart. We kiss him every night. We have a little ritual where we say goodnight to him with a little picture. Then the kids talk to him. And they write words, put them in balloons and we send the balloons to the sky.''
