Céline Dion will perform an ''all new original song'' for the upcoming 'Beauty and the Beast' movie.

The 48-year-old singer famously sang a version of the 'Beauty and the Beast' theme song for the soundtrack of the original 1991 animated Disney feature, and has now revealed she will once again lend her voice to the franchise with a new track 'How Does A Moment Last Forever', which will appear in the upcoming live-action remake.

Taking to Facebook on Thursday (19.01.17) to share the news, Céline wrote: ''I am thrilled to announce that I'll be performing an all-new original song, 'How Does A Moment Last Forever', for Disney's live-action 'Beauty and the Beast'. Being a part of the original film was such a magical experience in my life, and I'm truly honored to be a part of this film again. - Céline (sic)''

And whilst the 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker is busy recording her own music for the soundtrack, the task of creating a revamped version of the theme song - which was originally performed by Angela Lansbury before being recorded by Céline - has fallen to Ariana Grande and John Legend.

Meanwhile, 'Harry Potter' actress Emma Watson will also be singing as part of her starring role as Belle, something which she previously admitted she was nervous about.

Emma explained that whilst she was ''excited'' to be given the iconic part, she was nervous about lending her voice to the role because she's been out of practice for so long.

She said: ''It's so crazy. I was so excited. It was nerve-wracking for me because I've sung as a child in plays and I loved it, but I just hadn't done it in such a long time, it was like learning to ride a bike again.''

'Beauty and the Beast' is expected to hit theatres in March.