Celia Imrie thinks marriage is ''a world of cover-up and compromise''.

The 66-year-old actor - who has son Agnus, 24, with the late Benjamin Whitrow - has never been married and is currently single, and says she wouldn't have it any other way, because she used to feel annoyed when her mother would try to get her and her sisters ''married off''.

She said: ''[Marriage is] a world of cover-up and compromise. [I'm single and] fancy free. We used to nickname my mother Mrs Bennet [after the character in Pride and Prejudice], because she had four daughters and she wanted to get us married off. I'm the only one who hasn't.''

Although she's never tied the knot, Celia has experienced the feeling of wanting to be with someone all the time, but says the feelings never ''lasts''.

When asked if she'd ever felt like that, she said: ''Yes, I have, but not for long. I think that sort of love doesn't last, that wanting to be there, it's a kind of madness. I think it's a good idea to hold on to yourself rather than lean on someone else.''

The 'Killing Eve' actress has been independent for most of her life, and only admitted that her relationship with close friend - and father of her son - Benjamin had been romantic after he passed away in 2017 at the age of 80.

But Celia still insists there was no chance of them raising Angus together, despite them maintaining their friendship.

Asked about the possibility, she said: ''Not really. But Ben was agreeable to our not doing that. We had a wonderful time. Angus adored his father. They were very close and I think it was all not following the rules again.''

And although she has no interest in finding Mr. Right, she's ''thrilled'' to have her son - who is father to 11-month-old tot Jude Benjamin - by her side, because she loves seeing herself in him.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday's You magazine, she said: ''I'm so thrilled that I have Angus in my life.''

And when asked if they're particularly close thanks to her raising him as a single parent, she added: ''Not really, because he always had Ben there. Angus has my independent spirit, and now he's a father, too, any of that closeness has gone to his own child. I'm a grandmamma! It's marvellous.''