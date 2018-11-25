Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has revealed she was ''devastated'' by the sexual harassment allegations made against her husband Michael Douglas.
Catherine Zeta-Jones was ''devastated'' by the sexual harassment allegations made against her husband Michael Douglas.
The 49-year-old actress - who has kids Carys, 15, and Dylan, 18, with the Hollywood star - has admitted to being shocked when Michael was accused by a former employee of having harassed her, revealing the allegations led to them having a ''very big conversation'' as a family.
Catherine shared: ''My children and I were profoundly devastated by those allegations. And I was torn about where my absolute morals lie.
''This woman came out of nowhere and accused my husband. I had a very big conversation with him, with the kids in the room, and said, 'Do you understand if more comes out...'''
Michael, 74, always denied the allegations and Catherine has revealed how her husband managed to put her fears to rest.
Asked how he reassured her and their kids about the allegations, she told the Sunday Times Magazine: ''By telling us that there is no story here and that time will tell. And, of course, it did. There was nothing to back it up at all.
''For any accusation that comes out that isn't backed up, that knocks the movement back 20 years.''
Meanwhile, Michael - who has described the allegations as a ''complete lie'' - previously admitted the claims of his former employee had left him feeling embarrassed.
The 'Falling Down' star - who decided to come forward himself with the allegations - said: ''The part that hurt the worst is having to share something like this to your wife and your children.
''My kids are really upset ... have to go to school worrying this is going to be in some article about me, being a sexual harasser. They're scared and very uncomfortable.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
The beloved 1970s British sit-com gets the big screen treatment, although there's been very little...
Everybody's favourite British regiment is back in the new version of Dad's Army. Director Oliver...
That A-list cast of "retired, extremely dangerous" spies is back, coasting through another amiable but...
Thrillers don't get much more enjoyable than this one, which shifts cleverly from an issue-based...
While this thriller plays with themes of political ethics and ambition, it merely lets them...
Following the perilous events of the first movie, former CIA agent Frank Moses tries yet...
Emily Hawkins once thought that her relationship with her husband couldn't be more perfect, however...
Billy Taggart is a less than perfect former police officer who is hired by the...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
Vivacious ex-dancer Beth reaches gambler's paradise Las Vegas in the hope of becoming a cocktail...
The latest trailer for the upcoming Rock of Ages movie adaption gives us much more...
A charming and observant tone helps lift this above most romantic comedies, at least until...