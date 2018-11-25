Catherine Zeta-Jones was ''devastated'' by the sexual harassment allegations made against her husband Michael Douglas.

The 49-year-old actress - who has kids Carys, 15, and Dylan, 18, with the Hollywood star - has admitted to being shocked when Michael was accused by a former employee of having harassed her, revealing the allegations led to them having a ''very big conversation'' as a family.

Catherine shared: ''My children and I were profoundly devastated by those allegations. And I was torn about where my absolute morals lie.

''This woman came out of nowhere and accused my husband. I had a very big conversation with him, with the kids in the room, and said, 'Do you understand if more comes out...'''

Michael, 74, always denied the allegations and Catherine has revealed how her husband managed to put her fears to rest.

Asked how he reassured her and their kids about the allegations, she told the Sunday Times Magazine: ''By telling us that there is no story here and that time will tell. And, of course, it did. There was nothing to back it up at all.

''For any accusation that comes out that isn't backed up, that knocks the movement back 20 years.''

Meanwhile, Michael - who has described the allegations as a ''complete lie'' - previously admitted the claims of his former employee had left him feeling embarrassed.

The 'Falling Down' star - who decided to come forward himself with the allegations - said: ''The part that hurt the worst is having to share something like this to your wife and your children.

''My kids are really upset ... have to go to school worrying this is going to be in some article about me, being a sexual harasser. They're scared and very uncomfortable.''