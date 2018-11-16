Catherine Zeta-Jones no longer thinks it is ''romantic'' to share a birthday with her husband Michael Douglas because she wants a day of her own.
Catherine Zeta-Jones ''hates'' sharing a birthday with Michael Douglas.
The 49-year-old actress used to think it was ''romantic'' that she and her husband, 74, were both born on September 25, but now she wishes she had a special day all to herself.
Michael said: ''We both have the same birthday, 25 years apart.
''It sounded very romantic at the time when we first got together. That was the closer -- the same birthday.
''Now she hates it! She wants her own day. She wants her own day, her own time.''
Meanwhile, the 'Kominsky Method' actor - who has children Dylan, 18, and Carys, 15, with Catherine, and 39-year-old Cameron with first wife Diandra - revealed his famous father, 101-year-old Kirk Douglas, has just discovered the delights of Apple's video call facility Facetime.
Speaking on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', he said: ''He's amazing. He's discovered FaceTime. He just loves it.
''[Calls are like] 'Hi, dad!' 'Where are you?' 'Let me show you, dad, I'm here.' 'Who's that?' 'He's a friend dad.' ''
However, Michael admitted there are some disadvantages to his dad calling him in New York from his California home.
He added: ''But I said, 'Dad, there's a three hour time difference between the East Coast and the West Coast.'
''So sometimes we'll call, and we'll have a lovely conversation, we hang up.
''About 15 minutes later, [we're] on FaceTime [again]: 'Hi, dad.' 'Hi, how are you?' 'Dad, we just talked about 15 minutes ago.' 'Oh, I forget, I forget.' ''
The 'Wall Street' actor and his brood will get to see Kirk in person soon as they are having a ''big family Thanksgiving'' together.
He said: ''We're going out to California to see my father and all the relatives and all of that. So we're going to have a big Thanksgiving.''
