Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones has thanked fans for their ''overwhelming love'' following the recent death of Kirk Douglas, her father-in-law.
The 50-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to thank fans for their support, after Kirk, her father-in-law, passed away on February 5, aged 103.
Catherine - who has been married to Michael Douglas, Kirk's son, since 2000 - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''Michael joins me in thanking you all for your overwhelming love,kind words and prayers since the passing of my father in law Kirk. My whole family appreciated every word. Love to you all [love-heart emoji] (sic)''
Kirk was laid to rest at the Westwood Village Memorial Park on Friday (07.02.20).
The Hollywood star's family, including his wife Anne Buydens, son Michael, Catherine, and his son Cameron Douglas, attended the service, as did famed director Steven Spielberg.
Prior to that, Michael addressed his dad's passing in an emotional statement.
He said: ''To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.
''But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.
''Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.
''Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad - I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.''
