Catherine Zeta-Jones has a ''really special'' bond with her daughter.

The 50-year-old actress - who has Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16, with husband Michael Douglas - is able to talk to her youngest daughter about ''everything'' and the teenager values having such an ''open and honest'' line of communication with her mother.

Catherine said: ''We are very close- we talk about everything.''

Whilst Carys added: ''It's really special - I am lucky. We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and cherish every moment.''

And Carys thinks the 'Chicago' star is hilarious.

She added: ''Our sense of humour is pretty similar so we are always laughing when we are together. My mother is, honestly, the funniest person I know.''

Catherine is very ''proud'' of her daughter.

Asked the best thing about their relationship, she added: ''The best part is being her mother. I am so proud of her.''

The pair are the latest famous family to star in Fendi's #MeandMyPeekaboo series of handbag advertisements and were delighted to work with the fashion house.

Catherine told HELLO! magazine: ''Fendi means innovative and elegant fashion.''

Carys added: ''It means family. The second we started working with them, they made us feel right at home and welcomed us. It also means elegance and timelessness. Fendi fully embodies all it means to be an Italian brand ... We had so much fun [shooting the campaign]. The team played music the whole time. Luckily enough, we have the same taste in music so we were listening to all classic rock and disco as we shot and were dancing between takes.''