Catherine Zeta-Jones has a ''really special'' bond with her daughter Carys and they have an ''open and honest'' line of communication.
Catherine Zeta-Jones has a ''really special'' bond with her daughter.
The 50-year-old actress - who has Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16, with husband Michael Douglas - is able to talk to her youngest daughter about ''everything'' and the teenager values having such an ''open and honest'' line of communication with her mother.
Catherine said: ''We are very close- we talk about everything.''
Whilst Carys added: ''It's really special - I am lucky. We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and cherish every moment.''
And Carys thinks the 'Chicago' star is hilarious.
She added: ''Our sense of humour is pretty similar so we are always laughing when we are together. My mother is, honestly, the funniest person I know.''
Catherine is very ''proud'' of her daughter.
Asked the best thing about their relationship, she added: ''The best part is being her mother. I am so proud of her.''
The pair are the latest famous family to star in Fendi's #MeandMyPeekaboo series of handbag advertisements and were delighted to work with the fashion house.
Catherine told HELLO! magazine: ''Fendi means innovative and elegant fashion.''
Carys added: ''It means family. The second we started working with them, they made us feel right at home and welcomed us. It also means elegance and timelessness. Fendi fully embodies all it means to be an Italian brand ... We had so much fun [shooting the campaign]. The team played music the whole time. Luckily enough, we have the same taste in music so we were listening to all classic rock and disco as we shot and were dancing between takes.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
The beloved 1970s British sit-com gets the big screen treatment, although there's been very little...
Everybody's favourite British regiment is back in the new version of Dad's Army. Director Oliver...
That A-list cast of "retired, extremely dangerous" spies is back, coasting through another amiable but...
Thrillers don't get much more enjoyable than this one, which shifts cleverly from an issue-based...
While this thriller plays with themes of political ethics and ambition, it merely lets them...
Following the perilous events of the first movie, former CIA agent Frank Moses tries yet...
Emily Hawkins once thought that her relationship with her husband couldn't be more perfect, however...
Billy Taggart is a less than perfect former police officer who is hired by the...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
Vivacious ex-dancer Beth reaches gambler's paradise Las Vegas in the hope of becoming a cocktail...
The latest trailer for the upcoming Rock of Ages movie adaption gives us much more...
A charming and observant tone helps lift this above most romantic comedies, at least until...