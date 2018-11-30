Catherine Zeta-Jones revealed Michael Douglas loved her ''Southern Belle twang'' for 'Queen America'.

The 49-year-old Welsh actress plays a ruthless pageant coach from Oklahoma in the new Facebook Watch series, and she joked her 74-year-old partner is a big fan.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Michael has this thing, he has this passion for the Southern Belle twang thing. He goes 'You know, Southern women have that warm, wonderful kind of voice'.

''[I said], 'Oh, OK, yeah. Like, all Southern women have that? Or just a few that you've met in your life?' I was practicing my accent, [and] he loved it.''

The loved up couple - who have son Dylan, 18, and 15-year-old daughter Carys together - have been married for 18 years, and she explained how they are able to make it work.

She said: ''We don't work at the same time. We make time for ourselves, because we have the ability of turning off... We don't live in LA.

''We don't consume ourselves with the whole industry. Our friends are in business and politics and finance and the art world. We don't live breathe talk, I don't read his scripts he doesn't read mine... so we're able to turn it off.''

It comes after Catherine revealed how important honesty is to a relationship, and insisted that was the secret to nearly two decades together so far.

She recently said: ''Both Michael and I have a very open relationship. When you have kids that didn't ask to be born into a world where [the marriage is] scrutinised or looked into.

''You've got to be open and honest and share things that probably people at the drug store wouldn't share over the counter.''