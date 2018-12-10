Catherine Zeta-Jones has paid a glowing tribute to Kirk Douglas to mark his 102nd birthday on Sunday (09.12.18).

The 49-year-old actress has taken to her Instagram account to heap praise on her father-in-law, describing the 'Spartacus' actor as the ''most beautiful man''.

Catherine - who has been married to Michael Douglas, Kirk's son, since 2000 - wrote alongside a video tribute to Kirk: ''Happy 102nd birthday to the most beautiful man. We love you Kirk. (sic)''

The Welsh star's Instagram post featured a slideshow of family photos, as well as old movie shots and images of Kirk spending time with her children, Carys, 15, and Dylan, 18.

Catherine's touching tribute was posted shortly after the 'Chicago' actress admitted that she and her husband have removed their kids ''from the crazy world of Hollywood'' to ensure they remained grounded.

She revealed that the high-profile couple have made a conscious effort to make sure their children don't get carried away by the glitz and glamour that surrounds them.

The 'Mask of Zorro' star said: ''They've kinda been removed from the crazy world of Hollywood or even the crazy world of Manhattan.

''The teenagers here in Manhattan, there's a maturity that comes too quick I think.''

Catherine praised the maturity of her children, but she also admitted there's an element of luck involved with parenting.

She said: ''We've kind of shielded them away, but they're incredibly mature for their tender years. They get it, and that's just a thing [where] I think that I just got lucky.''

Despite their glamorous lifestyle, the 'Entrapment' star has also confessed her marriage isn't always ''rosy''.

She explained: ''First of all, I'm so happy that we've made it to be 20 years together. It's been great.

''But I think it's just unfathomable to me that you would be with one person for 18 years and things are not rosy every day. You know? They're just not.''