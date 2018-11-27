Catherine Zeta-Jones thinks honesty and openness is an important part of her relationship with Michael Douglas.
Catherine Zeta-Jones has a ''very open'' relationship with Michael Douglas.
The 'Mask of Zorro' actress says the secret to her long-standing romance with the 74-year-old acting legend is that they are both very ''open and honest''.
She said: ''Both Michael and I have a very open relationship. When you have kids that didn't ask to be born into a world where [the marriage is] scrutinised or looked into. You've got to be open and honest and share things that probably people at the drug store wouldn't share over the counter.''
However, the 49-year-old actress insists things aren't ''rosy'' every single day.
She added: ''First of all, I'm so happy that we've made it to be 20 years together. It's been great. But I think it's just unfathomable to me that you would be with one person for 18 years and things are not rosy every day. You know? They're just not.''
And Catherine likes to talk about things openly and ''clear the air''.
She shared: ''I'm a big European kind of family girl, and so everything is shared around the table. Issues with my daughter if she's feeling insecure - she's a teenager and girls can be mean. My son's going off to college. And then you just clear the air. Everyone knows what's going on. There are no surprises.''
The 'Ocean's Twelve' star's parents - Patricia and David - have been married for over five decades and Catherine thinks it has been good to have them as inspiration for her own marriage.
She told The Today Show: ''My mother and father are married for 52 years and they're a wonderful blueprint for me because I've seen the good, the bad and the ugly with them, and they're still going strong.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
The beloved 1970s British sit-com gets the big screen treatment, although there's been very little...
Everybody's favourite British regiment is back in the new version of Dad's Army. Director Oliver...
That A-list cast of "retired, extremely dangerous" spies is back, coasting through another amiable but...
Thrillers don't get much more enjoyable than this one, which shifts cleverly from an issue-based...
While this thriller plays with themes of political ethics and ambition, it merely lets them...
Following the perilous events of the first movie, former CIA agent Frank Moses tries yet...
Emily Hawkins once thought that her relationship with her husband couldn't be more perfect, however...
Billy Taggart is a less than perfect former police officer who is hired by the...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
Vivacious ex-dancer Beth reaches gambler's paradise Las Vegas in the hope of becoming a cocktail...
The latest trailer for the upcoming Rock of Ages movie adaption gives us much more...
A charming and observant tone helps lift this above most romantic comedies, at least until...