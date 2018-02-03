Catherine Zeta-Jones lost her acting ''mojo'' for several years.

The 48-year-old actress - who has children Dylan, 17, and 14-year-old Carys with husband Michael Douglas - had the best four weeks of her life shooting her latest movie 'Cocaine Godmother' because it reinvigorated her passion for her profession.

She said: ''I just loved turning up to work every day. And I have to say, that's not necessarily always the case.

''For a few years there, I lost my mojo in what this was about.

''I love being a mother, I love being a wife. I have a very nice career behind me.

''If I'm out and in it, I like to be really knee deep in it and invest the time, the energy and creativity and enjoy it.

''I wasn't seeing any scripts that would even come close to me feeling like that.''

Catherine also admitted to having a lot of ''insecurities'' but she tries to teach her daughter to be strong and confident.

She told OK! magazine: ''I try to instil in my daughter, and in myself, a sense of strength and power, you stick by your word.

''But of course there are vulnerabilities.

''There are insecurities like every woman.

''I'm a working mother, I have all those insecurities.

''And I think that coming from where I came from in Wales, it takes a certain kind of resilience to be able to take the knocks and keep battling through.''

Both of Catherine and 73-year-old Michael's children are keen to follow in their footsteps and the actress is proud they want to study their craft and follow their passion, rather than just be famous.

She said: ''They go to a very liberal arts school - they go off to summer camp or theatre camp.

''What I love more than anything is that they want to learn and they love the craft.

''They don't want to be famous.''