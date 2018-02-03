Catherine Zeta-Jones has admitted she felt like she'd lost her desire to act until she started shooting her latest movie, 'Cocaine Godmother'.
Catherine Zeta-Jones lost her acting ''mojo'' for several years.
The 48-year-old actress - who has children Dylan, 17, and 14-year-old Carys with husband Michael Douglas - had the best four weeks of her life shooting her latest movie 'Cocaine Godmother' because it reinvigorated her passion for her profession.
She said: ''I just loved turning up to work every day. And I have to say, that's not necessarily always the case.
''For a few years there, I lost my mojo in what this was about.
''I love being a mother, I love being a wife. I have a very nice career behind me.
''If I'm out and in it, I like to be really knee deep in it and invest the time, the energy and creativity and enjoy it.
''I wasn't seeing any scripts that would even come close to me feeling like that.''
Catherine also admitted to having a lot of ''insecurities'' but she tries to teach her daughter to be strong and confident.
She told OK! magazine: ''I try to instil in my daughter, and in myself, a sense of strength and power, you stick by your word.
''But of course there are vulnerabilities.
''There are insecurities like every woman.
''I'm a working mother, I have all those insecurities.
''And I think that coming from where I came from in Wales, it takes a certain kind of resilience to be able to take the knocks and keep battling through.''
Both of Catherine and 73-year-old Michael's children are keen to follow in their footsteps and the actress is proud they want to study their craft and follow their passion, rather than just be famous.
She said: ''They go to a very liberal arts school - they go off to summer camp or theatre camp.
''What I love more than anything is that they want to learn and they love the craft.
''They don't want to be famous.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
The beloved 1970s British sit-com gets the big screen treatment, although there's been very little...
Everybody's favourite British regiment is back in the new version of Dad's Army. Director Oliver...
That A-list cast of "retired, extremely dangerous" spies is back, coasting through another amiable but...
Thrillers don't get much more enjoyable than this one, which shifts cleverly from an issue-based...
While this thriller plays with themes of political ethics and ambition, it merely lets them...
Following the perilous events of the first movie, former CIA agent Frank Moses tries yet...
Emily Hawkins once thought that her relationship with her husband couldn't be more perfect, however...
Billy Taggart is a less than perfect former police officer who is hired by the...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
Vivacious ex-dancer Beth reaches gambler's paradise Las Vegas in the hope of becoming a cocktail...
The latest trailer for the upcoming Rock of Ages movie adaption gives us much more...
A charming and observant tone helps lift this above most romantic comedies, at least until...