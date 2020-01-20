Catherine Zeta-Jones is ''so proud'' of her husband Michael Douglas' Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nomination.

The 75-year-old actor lost out on taking home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in 'The Kominsky Method' during the awards ceremony on Sunday (19.01.20), but his wife Catherine has said she couldn't be more proud of him for at least being shortlisted for the gong.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' on the red carpet for the event, Catherine - who wore a plunging, platinum long-sleeved gown by Welsh designer Julien McDonald and JULIEN X GABRIELA - said: ''I have a bit of Wales with me tonight again accompanying my wonderful husband on his nomination. I'm so proud of him.''

Michael faced competition from his co-star Alan Arkin, 'Barry' star Bill Hader, and Andrew Scott for 'Fleabag', but the award was won by Tony Shalhoub, for his performance in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'.

But the legendary actor isn't disheartened about his loss, because he values ''good work'' above any accolades.

Also speaking on the red carpet, he said: ''You always appreciate good work and everybody's working. [We've got] great scripts. Chuck Lorre got nominated, ensemble cast, which is always a really nice honour for the actors together and Alan [Arkin]. So I've enjoyed it. I've had a lot of fun, other than we're East Coast people, the show's out here, so it takes a little bit away from home.''

'The Kominsky Method' was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, but that gong also went to 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', beating off other nominees 'Barry', 'Fleabag', and 'Schitt's Creek'.