Catherine Zeta-Jones has finally got her wedding photographs developed, a decade after tying the knot with Michael Douglas.

The Welsh actress has revealed she has only recently began putting the snaps from their high-profile wedding in 2000 into an album.

Catherine told Britain's Mail On Sunday newspaper: ''I looked at the proofs and that was it - I never made an album.

''The photographer got in touch recently, so about three weeks ago I got to see all my wedding photographs.''

The 50-year-old star - who has Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16, with the 75-year-old Hollywood film star - also revealed that she and her guests were partying around the piano until 6am at their lavish ceremony held at the Plaza Hotel in New York.

When Catherine asked where their piano player had disappeared to, she was told: 'He's gone home, Mrs Douglas, it's 6am!'

She added: ''I didn't know what time it was. I couldn't tell you it was daylight outside - it was like Vegas. I got on the piano!''

Catherine and Michael met in 1998 and became engaged a year later, before they tied the knot in 2000.

Their romance hasn't always been smooth sailing though, as they decided to live separately for a brief time in 2013, but did not take the legal action necessary to start a divorce.

However, after reconciling in 2014, they are still going strong, and In 2017, Catherine took to Instagram to celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary, and shared a snap from the special day and referred to the wedding as a ''12-hour fantastic party''.

Alongside a picture of the married couple on their wedding day, Catherine wrote on the photo sharing app: ''17 years ago today, I said 'I do' to my best friend and father of our two and a half month old son. Thought it could never get better than that day, but it did. Happy anniversary darling, Michael. With you, in my life, and Dylan and Carys, every day could be a twelve hour fantastic party at the Plaza in New York. Love you. #love #lovestrong (sic)''