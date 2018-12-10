Catherine Deneuve stars in a new short film to promote Roger Vivier's new shoe.

Creative director Gherardo Felloni enlisted the French actress to promote the launch of the Tres Vivier item with a short promo titled 'Duo des Chats'.

The film is inspired by Gioachino Rossini's performance piece 'Duet for Two Cats', and it sees two opera singing, meowing twins having a fight over a pair of Vivier shoes in the lap of their mum (Deneuve).

In the end she gives them both a pair, and Felloi explained: ''The idea of Catherine Deneuve gifting two young girls a pair of Roger Vivier shoes is deeply symbolic for me, it represents a passing down, from one generation to the next.''

He admitted working with the big screen star was intimidating, both down to her reputation and the influence she's had on the designer's own career.

He said: ''First because she's a great actress, and secondly because she's one of the most important references of my career. If I had to think of an actress in terms of shoes and looks and beauty, it's her.''

The short film - directed by Michael Haussman - sees Nadia Tereszkiewicz playing the twins, while Felloni himself takes on the role of the pianist.

Deneuve is no stranger to the brand, having irst collaborated with them when she wore the original version of the buckle pump in Luis Bunuel's 1967 film 'Belle de Jour'.