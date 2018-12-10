French film icon Catherine Deneuve has appeared in a new short film entitled 'Due des Chats' - 'Cat Duo' - for fashion brand Roger Vivier's new shoe.
Catherine Deneuve stars in a new short film to promote Roger Vivier's new shoe.
Creative director Gherardo Felloni enlisted the French actress to promote the launch of the Tres Vivier item with a short promo titled 'Duo des Chats'.
The film is inspired by Gioachino Rossini's performance piece 'Duet for Two Cats', and it sees two opera singing, meowing twins having a fight over a pair of Vivier shoes in the lap of their mum (Deneuve).
In the end she gives them both a pair, and Felloi explained: ''The idea of Catherine Deneuve gifting two young girls a pair of Roger Vivier shoes is deeply symbolic for me, it represents a passing down, from one generation to the next.''
He admitted working with the big screen star was intimidating, both down to her reputation and the influence she's had on the designer's own career.
He said: ''First because she's a great actress, and secondly because she's one of the most important references of my career. If I had to think of an actress in terms of shoes and looks and beauty, it's her.''
The short film - directed by Michael Haussman - sees Nadia Tereszkiewicz playing the twins, while Felloni himself takes on the role of the pianist.
Deneuve is no stranger to the brand, having irst collaborated with them when she wore the original version of the buckle pump in Luis Bunuel's 1967 film 'Belle de Jour'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Adventurous French filmmaker Honore returns to the musical genre, but this film isn't as buoyant...
An intriguing variation on The Talented Mr Ripley, this French dramatic thriller holds our attention...
A sense of barbed optimism infuses this 1977-set French comedy. Not only does it keep...
The Pujol family make umbrellas, in the town of Sainte-Gudule. Robert is the head of...
This understated drama really gets under the skin through vivid characters and situations. Finely skilled...
French director Arnaud Desplechin returns to the U.S. three years after his last domestically distributed...
PersepolisTrailerPersepolis is the moving story of a young girl coming-of-age in Iran during the Islamic...