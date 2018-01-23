Catfish And The Bottlemen and Blossoms are among the latest acts confirmed for All Points East Festival.

The brand-new 10-day event held at east London's Victoria Park from May 25 to June 3 already has the likes of LCD Soundsystem, Beck, Lykke Li, Father John Misty and Warpaint on the bill.

The 'Soundcheck' hitmakers will be joined by Amazons, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, The Neighbourhood and The Hunna at the music extravaganza on June 1.

Van McCann of Catfish said: ''This is gonna be a massive night! Doesn't get much better than 40,000 people outdoors screaming every word you've written back at you! That'll do us nicely!''

Matt from Amazons said: ''We're excited to join a great line-up of music across the festival at All Points East in May. We have a lot of memories of Victoria Park festivals in our formative years which were a massive inspiration for us. Can't beat a festival in London too, no muddy camping!''

And Frank Carter of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes added: ''Every Summer, there are a few line ups and festivals that as a band you see and just have to be a part of. All Points East, in its first year is going to be incredible.''

LCD Soundsystem - who split in 2011 before getting back together in 2015 - will headline the first ever night of the music event on Friday May 25, supported by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix, and Glass Animals.

'I Dare You' hitmakers The xx will take to the stage the following night to complete a day of music action, which will also feature Lorde and Rex Orange County.

Bjork will close out the weekend's performers on the Sunday night after fans have listened to sets from Beck, Father John Misty, Flying Lotus 3D, and Alexis Taylor, among others.

The music then returns to Victoria Park less than a week later as The National headline on Saturday June 2, with special guests The War on Drugs and Future Islands.

The US rockers are planning something big to make the event a special one for their fans.

They said: ''After a thrilling four sold out shows at the Eventim Apollo in September, we are excited to take over Victoria Park next summer.

''We are already thinking about ways to make this more than just a show.''