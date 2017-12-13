Catfish And The Bottlemen have announced two huge outdoor gigs for 2018.

The 'Twice' rockers will perform at Spillers Wharf, Newcastle upon Tyne on May 25, and a second show at Cardiff Castle in South Wales on July 29.

The open air concerts, which will be the band's first in nine months, follow the band - comprised of Van McCann, Johnny Bond, Benji Blakeway and Bob Hall - selling out shows earlier this year at Finsbury Park, London and Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield.

Frontman Van predicted early on that 2017 would be the ''best'' year for them, but with the new gigs announced and new music on the way, 2018 looks set to be just as fulfilling.

Speaking earlier this year, the rocker said: ''Every fight's been had, every joke's been had.

''But this year will be, by a mile, our best yet.''

Van teased they will be releasing new music before the end of the year, and admitted they'd love nothing more than to churn out album after album every six months.

He said: ''The end of the year is when we're supposed to start recording but I think we'll be done by then.

''I don't know when we'll be allowed but we're ready to go, I've got the songs.

''We'd release an album every six months if we could but you've got to take them around the world and stick to the schedule.''

The band delivered 'Outside' from 2016 LP 'The Ride' as a single this year, but new music is yet to be unveiled.

Tickets for the two shows go on sale on Friday (15.12.17) from 10am.