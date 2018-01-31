Catfish And The Bottlemen and George Ezra have been announced as headliners for Boardmasters Festival.

Van McCann and co will close the Main Stage at Watergate Bay in Newquay, Cornwall on Friday August 10, whilst the 'Budapest' hitmaker will bring the festivities to an end on Sunday August 12.

The 'Cocoon' rockers and the 24-year-old singer/songwriter join previously confirmed Saturday headliners The Chemical Brothers.

Also joining the bill is grime legend Kano - who headlined the music and surfing extravaganza's Unleashed Stage in 2016 - who will make his UK festival exclusive at Watergate Bay.

Also on the bill are Years & Years - who haven't released new music since 2016 - who look set to make a comeback this summer.

And Rag'n'Bone Man, Rae Morris, Friendly Fires, MK and Raye have also been announced, with many more acts to be unveiled in the coming months.

'Galvanize' hitmakers Chemical Brothers - electronic pioneers Ed Simons and Tom Rowlands - will perform on the main stage on August 11.

The NME Award-nominated festival is held between August 8 and August 12, 2018 across Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay in Newquay, South West England.

Also on the bill are Craig David, Annie Mac, Fat Freddy's Drop, Declan McKenna, Tom Walker, Craig David, Sam Fender, The Horrors, The Amazons and Bicep

Andrew Topham, Boardmasters Festival Director, said: ''We are delighted to announce The Chemical Brothers as our first headline act for Boardmasters 2018. Following another sell-out year which saw the biggest Boardmasters ever this summer, we are excited to bring more of the most exciting names in music to Cornwall next August. Boardmasters' unique fusion of the very best in international surfing and music helps to keep Cornwall firmly on the map as the festival sees unprecedented growth year on year. We can't wait to welcome our incredible community for another summer of thrilling surf and music action across two stunning sites - Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay.''

Tickets are on sale now from www.boardmasters.com