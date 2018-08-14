'Ocean's 8' actress Cate Blanchett has revealed she is ''not panicking'' about turning 50 in May next year, but admitted it's something she does think about.
Cate Blanchett is ''not panicking'' about turning 50 next year.
The 'Ocean's 8' actress - who turned 49 on May 14 - admitted she does think about how she is getting older from time to time, but insisted it's not something she dwells on too much.
Speaking to the new issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: ''I think about it on an existential level, sure, but on a career level, I refuse.
''It's important to keep karate-chopping those doors down and creating new opportunities not just for yourself, but also for those who are coming up behind you. I'm not panicking on a work level. It's more that there are so many lives I want to live.''
The Australian star also reflected on her decision to relocate to East Sussex, England, two years ago, and admitted she and her family do miss her homeland.
She moved from Sydney's Hunter's Hill - where she lived for 11 years - with husband Andrew Upton and their children.
Together, they share sons Dashiell John, 16, Roman Robert, 14, Ignatius Martin, 10, and four-year-old adopted daughter Edith.
Commenting on the move, Cate added: ''We [her family] miss this country so much. It's magnetic. I don't think you really ever leave.''
With a full family and worklife, Cate has previously admitted she would be a ''mess'' if she tried to constantly juggle every commitment in her life.
Instead, Cate has learned to apologise for her shortcomings and quickly move on.
Discussing the possibility of having it all, she previously told Stella magazine: ''That's a marketing myth to keep women feeling bad about themselves, frankly. There are times I say to my kids, to my friends, 'I'm sorry, I'm off my game today.'
''An apology goes a long way - as long as it's followed by an attempt not to f**k up in the future. But it's also part of life to f**k up, get yourself off the floor and keep going.
''But private life and career - I actually don't juggle them or it'd be a mess. I did not do my own hair and make-up this morning, you know. But neither did I airbrush myself.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
That generic title obscures a surprisingly complex exploration of the real-life events surrounding the fall...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
As in his gorgeous film Far From Heaven and TV series Mildred Pierce, filmmaker Todd...
Mary Mapes is the producer of CBS' '60 Minutes' and, in the run up to...
It's 1952 and 20-something Therese Belivet is struggling to contend with her humdrum life working...
The thing that makes this Disney live-action remake so wonderful is the same thing that...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
In 2005, Australian author Tim Winton collected a series of 17 short stories and published...