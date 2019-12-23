Cate Blanchett has sold her holiday home following a bidding war.

The 50-year-old actress and her husband Andrew Upton put their Berowa Creek property - which is only accessible by water and is situated on the edge of the Berowra Valley National Park in New South Wales - on the market three weeks ago and it's already been snapped up.

According to Domain, even bushfire smoke infiltrating the nearby waterways didn't deter potential buyers and it ultimately sold for a figure at the top of their expected AUS$1.6 million to AUS$1.75 million price range following ''fierce competition'' between three parties.

The ground floor level of the property features a fully-contained one-bedroom apartment, while above that are three large bedrooms, a study, and living and dining areas with river views, including a timber and stainless steel kitchen.

There are plenty of facilities for relaxation too, with a spa, sauna, terraced gardens and pontoon.

And at the rear of the property, there is a detached bunkhouse.

The three-storey abode was bought for AUS$1.495 million by the couple in 2014 and was used as a ''hideaway'' by the 'Elizabeth' star and her husband - who have Dashiell, 17, Roman, 15, Ignatius, 11, and Edith, five, together - when they lived in Sydney.

However, they sold their Australian estate in 2017 and now live in a mansion in East Sussex, South East England.

The 'Thor: Ragnarok' actress previously revealed how she tried to encourage her children to go vegetarian by buying them pet pigs.

She said: ''I was a vegetarian for years when my husband wanted to get pigs. I said, 'I'll get pigs as long as we tell the kids that the sausages and bacon they eat are from our pigs.' We called them Benson and Hedges.

''It was this Machiavellian vegetarian plan that I had for my kids, that they would form this deep connection with the piglets, which were very cute and smelled kind of like smelly people. And then I would tell them that if we eat sausages, they're coming from these pigs. The kids were just totally fine with that and I was horrified. My plan to turn my family vegetarian was a monumental failure.''