Cate Blanchett wants to play characters as ''far'' from herself as possible as she likes to use it as a way of ''understanding someone else's perspective''.
Speaking to the December issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine, he said: ''I'm never interested in portraying myself. For me, selfishly, it's always about trying to understand someone else's perspective. Often the further from my own experience and my set of values, the more fascinating it is. And the only way we can move forward is to learn from history.''
Cate previously confessed she was pushed into acting ''against her will''.
She said: ''The only thing I wanted to do when I left high school was travel with my work. I didn't at all think about notoriety or fame. I thought maybe I'd move into the visual arts, but from a curatorial perspective, or architecture, even though my maths was absolutely woeful.''
The 'Blue Jasmine' star has been doing acting since she left high school and thinks she probably only has a ''few more years left'' in front of the camera before she loses her ''sanity'' and attempts to make it as a director.
She explained: ''I don't know what I am going to do next as an actor. I never do really. But I feel like I've got probably a couple more years left in it, before I lose my sanity. If the offers are still there [to go into directing]. And if they're not, then maybe I can throw some pots?''
