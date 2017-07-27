Cate Blanchett loves to eat burgers when she's wrapped on a film she's worked hard to get in shape for.
Cate Blanchett gorges on burgers when she's wrapped filming on a movie.
The 48-year-old star, who plays Hela, the goddess of death in the forthcoming film 'Thor: Ragnarok', admitted getting in shape for a role is not her favourite part of acting, and she loves to eat fast-food when she's completed on a motion picture.
She said: ''I get in shape, then I'm back to eating hamburgers.''
Cate sports a tight-fitting black motion-capture suit in her role as Hela and she thought the costume was ''so horrendous'' it wouldn't have mattered if she had urinated in it.
Speaking on Australian show 'Today Extra', she added: ''It wasn't so bad. I think the restroom is harder for Chris [Hemsworth]. But Mark [Ruffalo] and I were wearing mocap suits a lot, which are easy to go in.
''And probably no one would notice if you did it in the suit, they're so horrendous. But I did not.''
Cate was surprised to find out her character was Marvel's first female villain, so much so she didn't believe the news when she was told.
She said: ''I didn't realise I was inhabiting the first female Marvel villain onscreen. I thought, 'Surely not ... well, no actually that's true.'
''There's been many, many, many [female villains] in the comic books, but they've been a little tardy in bringing them to the screen, so hopefully there will be a lot more villainesses.''
The star knew she had to take on the part when she was told her character would be tasked with trying to destroy Thor's iconic hammer weapon.
She said: ''That had me at 'hello' actually. I thought that was really exciting that they were prepared to destroy Thor's power in the first few minutes. It's a nice entrance.''
