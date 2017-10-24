Cate Blanchett has hailed Giorgio Armani as a ''style icon''.

The 48-year-old actress was awarded the Style Icon Award at this year's InStyle Awards, which took place at the Getty centre in Los Angeles on Monday night (23.10.17), but the 'Carol' star has credited the 83-year-old fashion designer - who founded the Italian fashion house in 1975 - as the ultimate idol and ''profound mentor'' for her.

Speaking at the star-studded ceremony, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''You get to inhabit these extraordinarily ... beautifully constructed gowns by geniuses. I really do have to thank Mr. Armani, who's a style icon in and of himself and who's been such a profound mentor for me.''

And the 'Thor: Ragnarok' star has also women who have a ''physical presence'' and are not ''self conscious'' as being the ''true icons of style''.

She added: ''For me, the true icons of style, and I think there's a bit of a theme emerging here tonight, it's that for me it's always those women who've been utterly themselves without apology--whose physical presence and their aesthetic is really integrated in a non self-conscious way.

''Women who know how they look, it's not all of who they are but just an extension of that, and it's about women who feel free to wear what they want when they want and how they want to wear it.''

During the evening fellow actress Zendaya picked up the Style Star gong, and, similar to Cate, the brunette beauty also spoke out about how the fashion business has developed.

The 21-year-old said:''What we've created with fashion goes beyond just clothes and hair and makeup. We've created a platform to show different types of beauty.''