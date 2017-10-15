Cate Blanchett had a great time shooting 'Thor: Ragnarok' with Chris Hemsworth and thought her co-star was ''delightful''.
The 48-year-old actress will play the villainous Hela in the upcoming instalment of the Marvel series, and she developed an interest in the comic book world because her sons, Dashiell, 15, Roman, 13, and Ignatius, nine, are fans.
She said: ''I started watching the Marvel films because my children wanted to see them. I found them so enticing, but I did think, 'Where are all the chicks?'
''You get to a certain age and you don't play the hero any more. You play villains. Villains and drunks.
''I got to work with Chris Hemsworth - talk about delightful. He's just absolutely fabulous.
''The whole thing was just a riot and fantastic fun.''
Cate had to get ''very fit'' for her role in the movie - but admits she didn't keep up her strict diet when filming was over.
She told Closer magazine: ''I get in shape for a role, then I'm back to eating hamburgers.
''The benefit of being in the superhero universe is you do get very fit.
''My stunt double Zoe [Bell] is legendary and I loved working with her.''
As well as her venture into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Australian actress - who also has two-year-old daughter Edith with husband Andrew Upton - has been busy working on 'Ocean's Eight' and had a ''fantastic'' experience shooting the heist drama with Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling and Anne Hathaway.
She said: ''They are funny, funny, funny and very generous women to work with.
''It's been fantastic, there are certainly a lot of surprises. But I don't want to give too much away.''
