Cate Blanchett wants to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 50-year-old actress' villainous alter ego, Hela, the goddess of death, was killed off in 2017's 'Thor: Ragnarok' but she hopes there's still a way for her to come back for the upcoming 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

Asked if she wants to return, she said: ''That's probably a Marvel question. I'm here...''

Natalie Portman, who played Thor's love interest Jane Foster in the first two 'Thor' films, will star as a female Thor in writer-director Taika Waititi's 'Thor: Love and Thunder', and even if she's not directly involved in the movie, Cate is still very excited to see it.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm so, so excited. I'm so looking forward to seeing it, because I absolutely loved seeing them all with my kids. But I really, really loved Captain Marvel. No offense, Taika, but it was probably my favourite.''

The 'Where'd You Go, Bernadette' went on to praise Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso for the strong female characters in the MCU.

She said: ''She has been an incredible advocate for feminising that universe. It's right and true that those franchises should be actually cutting-edge, because that's traditionally what [comics] have done.

''To know that Natalie is going to have such a pivotal role is really exciting.''

Scarlett Johansson - who plays Black Widow - recently praised the increased female presence in the MCU after Angelina Jolie was cast in 'The Eternals' alongside Salma Hayek.

She said: ''It was amazing. I mean, there's a lot of women that I hugely admire--Angelina, Salma...Rachel, Tessa...Natalie. It's bananas. I think it's very exciting. I think it grounds the presence of the MCU in a way. It's very exciting to see such a diverse group of people. It's awesome. And it's about time.''

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie will be the MCU's first LGBTQ superhero and Rachel Weisz will appear in Scarlett's 'Black Widow' movie.