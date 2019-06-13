Cate Blanchett has revealed that she loves to ''rewear'' looks she has worn in the past, and was told by Giorgio Armani that style shouldn't be ''work''.
Cate Blanchett loves to ''rewear'' outfits she has worn in the past.
The 50-year-old actress - who is a global ambassador for Giorgio Armani Beauty and fragrances - was told that true style should ''never be work'' by the Italian designer, and the star revealed that she loves to recycle looks from her wardrobe because a ''well-pressed suit'' is timeless.
She said: ''It [style] should never be work. That's something I learned from Mr. Armani. True chic is effortless, and it's got to come from you. It's not what gets likes and views. So, yeah, I mean, I love fashion, I love costumes, and I'm also a great lover of rewearing things I've loved in the past. I would say my go-to is pretty much a well-pressed suit. Or a good pair of trousers.''
And Cate keeps her beauty routine quick and ''easy'' because she is always on-the-go.
She added: ''I'm usually getting ready on the tube or on the train or in a car. I'm not very good with the liquid foundation, but Armani just made a compact that's really easy to apply.
''I've perfected the art of putting mascara on in a moving car. Usually I do mascara, some powder foundation, and lipstick. And pinch my cheeks.''
The 'Thor: Ragnarok' star also insisted that she loves to wear fragrances because it's a ''receptacle of your memory''.
She told InStyle: ''Fragrance is such a receptacle of your memory. And also your sense of self and aspirations of who you want to project to the world. I think it was in the '80s that they [launched] Poison - remember Poison? It was such a room-filling fragrance. For me, personally, I gravitate toward sensual, supple fragrances. They totally change your mood - and to choose one for every character is a must. The only one I would wear from outside the [Armani] Sì family is one my mother used to wear, [the classic unisex scent] 4711. Everyone put it on after tennis. It was a real '70s statement that reminds me of my childhood.''
