Cate Blanchett loved wearing skin-tight Lycra in 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

The 48-year-old actress stars as villain Hela in the third standalone 'Thor' movie, directed by Taika Waititi, and in the movie her character wears a jet black and menacing outfit for her role as Thor's sister, the goddess of death.

Cate admits it was brilliant to slip into the outfit each day for filming, especially now she's getting close to reaching 50.

Speaking to Collider, Blanchett said: ''It was hugely enjoyable for me. And apart from working with these guys, the chance to finally, in my deep middle age, to get fit and wear that much Lycra was really exciting for me!

''I worked with Chris Hemsworth's trainer for 20 minutes a day, which doesn't sound like much, but my God, it was intense.

''And Zoe Bell, who is an extraordinary actress and director in her own, was my stunt double, which made me feel blessed every day.

''She's a great action director, so I moved from the humiliating to the exhilarating, in a matter of five days.''

'Thor: Ragnarok' film sees Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the titular character, alongside Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster).

The film marks the first time the main villain in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is a woman and Blanchett previously admitted she was absolutely thrilled to be given the chance to play Hela.

She said: ''I didn't realise I was inhabiting the first female Marvel villain onscreen. I thought, 'Surely not ... well, no actually that's true.'

''There's been many, many, many [female villains] in the comic books, but they've been a little tardy in bringing them to the screen, so hopefully there will be a lot more villainesses.''

The actress also revealed her character's outfit has a Medusa-style look and the blonde beauty said half of her costume was put together in post-production.